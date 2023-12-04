Jordan caught three of four targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Broncos in Week 13.

Jordan elevated to the top of the tight end depth chart with Dalton Schultz (hamstring) sidelined and played a season-high 51 snaps. His pass-catching ability has never been questioned, but Jordan does not provide the run-blocking proficiency that a team may need from the position. Depending on Schultz's status for Week 14 against the Jets, Jordan could get more opportunities next week. Additionally, the season-ending injury to Tank Dell (leg) could lead to more targets even if Schultz is ready to go next week.