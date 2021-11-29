Jordan caught three of three targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Jets.

With the Texans making Jordan Akins a healthy inactive the last two games, Jordan has taken on a larger role. The 2021 fifth-round draft pick was inactive the first seven games but has been the most productive tight end the last four weeks. That includes two touchdown receptions and position-high three red-zone targets during that run. Jordan was given a season-high 60-percent share of snaps Sunday and is trending in the right direction for a team focused on developing its young talent.