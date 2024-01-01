Jordan caught both of his targets for 19 yards and a 12-yard touchdown in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans in Week 17.

Jordan was open in the left flat and waltzed into the end zone for Houston's lone offensive touchdown early in the second quarter. It was the second TD of the season for Jordan, who played a healthy 31 snaps, the most for the backup tight end when starter Dalton Schultz has been healthy. The uptick in snaps was due to fullback Andrew Beck (calf) being inactive, which meant Jordan filled Beck's role on some plays.