Jordan caught both of his targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-17 win over Jacksonville in Week 3.

Jordan found his was into the offense for a second consecutive week and finished off a drive with a four-yard touchdown catch on 3rd-and-2. He played just 10 snaps, but as seen Sunday, he's another weapon for quarterback C.J. Stroud in the red zone. Jordan, who did not play on offense in Week 1, has played 18 percent of the combined snaps in Weeks 2 and 3.