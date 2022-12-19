Jordan caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Houston tight ends were prominent in the loss with six red-zone targets and two touchdowns, but Jordan was not part of it. He played just five snaps and has total of 42 over the last three games since returning from a three-week stint as a healthy scratch. Jordan held much promise entering the season after being a productive receiver over the second half of 2021, but he doesn't fit in offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's scheme, which relies on blocking tight ends to enable an effective rushing attack.