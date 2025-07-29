Jordan (knee) is practicing in full during the Texans' training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The tight end tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2024 campaign, but he has been practicing since the start of training camp last week. Jordan played on roughly 50 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 last year, mostly in a blocking role, and he landed a one-year extension in December. The fifth-year pro appears in line to reprise his role from the beginning of last season, with Dalton Schultz as the top tight end on the Houston depth chart.