Jordan (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The third-year tight end out of Miami was able to log a full practice Friday after recording a DNP on Wednesday, and it now seems as if he's been able to move past the foot issue that's held him out of the Texans' last three games. Jordan has played a minimal role in Houston's offense thus far, catching all five of his targets for 51 yards and one touchdown.