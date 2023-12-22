Jordan (illness) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Browns.
Jordan was able to up his practice participation throughout the week, culminating in a full session Friday. With Dalton Schultz back in the lineup, Jordan will resume his role as the backup tight end.
