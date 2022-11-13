Jordan (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Despite leading all Texans tight ends in the Week 9 loss to the Eagles by playing 63 percent of the snaps on offense, Jordan will find himself out of the game plan entirely Sunday as a healthy inactive. The second-year player hasn't lived up to his billing as the Texans' best pass-catching tight end since he made his return to the lineup Week 7 after a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain. In those three contests, Jordan mustered a measly 3-24-0 receiving line on 11 targets. He now looks to have been pushed out of the tight-end rotation by rookie Teagan Quitoriano, who scored a touchdown on his lone reception in his NFL debut last week.