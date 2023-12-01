Jordan is in line for an elevated workload Sunday against the Broncos with Dalton Schultz (hamstring) ruled out for that contest, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Schultz wasn't able to practice this week due to a hamstring injury, and with his status now confirmed for Week 13 action, Jordan and Eric Saubert figure to earn increased snap counts in the short term. Through eight appearances this season, Jordan has hauled in six of seven targets for 60 yards and one touchdown, so the bigger workload may not result in added attention from quarterback C.J. Stroud. Still, Saubert has no catches to his name in three games with the Texans in 2023, meaning Jordan likely is the better bet among the two to make a mark in the box score.