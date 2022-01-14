Jordan was not targeted over 27 snaps in Week 18's 28-25 loss to Tennessee.
Jordan had experienced an increase in chances over the second half of the season, but the momentum stalled over the final two weeks. He averaged four targets and scored three touchdowns over seven games between Week 8 and 16 but had just one target after that. Known more for his contributions as a receiver, Jordan took over that role from Jordan Akins, who missed Week 18 due to illness and was a healthy scratch three times following Houston's Week 10 bye. Jordan is in position to be the leading pass-catching tight end, but the Texans need to add a traditional blocker at the position.
