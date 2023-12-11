Jordan caught three of three targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.

It's damning with faint praise, but Jordan was Houston's leading receiver Sunday. The achievement is a dubious one as it came on a day when Dalton Schultz (hamstring) and Tank Dell (lower leg) were inactive, and Nico Collins (calf) departed early in the first quarter. Those are team's top-three targets. The Texans also lost quarterback C.J. Stroud to a concussion in the fourth quarter, blurring his status for Week 15 against Tennessee. With diminished weapons, Jordan could take on a higher profile going forward. He's caught 12 of 15 targets for 159 yards and one touchdown over 10 games.