Jordan (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jordan logged 42 of a possible 70 snaps on offense in the Texans' season opener against the Colts en route to catching one pass (on two targets) for five yards. Meanwhile, fellow TE O.J. Howard (12 snaps) caught both of his targets for 38 yards and two TDs, while Pharaoh Brown (46 snaps) caught his only target for 17 yards. As long as he's able to suit up Sunday against the Broncos, it's plausible that Jordan will see more targets this weekend, but continued involvement on the part of Brown and Howard could limit his fantasy ceiling in Week 2.
