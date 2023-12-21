Jordan (illness) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Jordan increased his practice activity Thursday, after he sat out Wednesday's session entirely while recovering from the illness. If Jordan is able to participate fully in Friday's session, he should be in the clear to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz in Sunday's game against the Browns.
