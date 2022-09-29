Jordan (ankle) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jordan has now been a spectator for five straight practices since tweaking his ankle in the Texans' Week 2 loss to the Broncos. Unless he's able to fit in some on-field work at Friday's session, Jordan will likely miss his second game in a row Sunday against the Chargers. In that scenario, Houston could promote Jordan Akins from the practice squad once again to provide another pass-catching option at tight end behind starter Pharaoh Brown.