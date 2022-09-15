Jordan (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan was limited at Wednesday's practice, so the downgrade in participation Thursday makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. It's worth noting that offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton previously suggested that the tight end was expected to play this weekend. A return to the practice field by Jordan in any capacity Friday would support that notion.
