Texans' Brevin Jordan: Misses practice Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 21, 2022
4:25 pm ET
Jordan (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Jordan still has two more opportunities to take the practice field prior to Sunday's game against the Bears, but if he's out of limited this weekend, added Week 3 tight end snaps and targets would be available for Pharaoh Brown and O.J. Howard.
