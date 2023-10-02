Jordan did not record an official target in Sunday's 30-6 win over Pittsburgh in Week 4.

Jordan was targeted in the red zone on Houston's opening series, but a pass interference penalty wiped out the play. The Texans eventually scored a touchdown when quarterback C.J. Stroud found Nico Collins for a two-yard score. Jordan remains third on the depth chart, but his pass-catching ability makes him a red-zone threat, including last week's four-yard touchdown catch. Including Sunday's unofficial target, Jordan has been targeted in the red zone two straight weeks.