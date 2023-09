Jordan played five snaps on special teams in Sunday's 25-9 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

Jordan, who did not play during the preseason due to a hamstring injury, did not get on the field when the offense had the ball. After two seasons in which the organization tried to make Jordan its lead tight end, it looks like they've moved on. Dalton Schultz (62 snaps) and Teagan Quitoriano (22) are the top two at the position.