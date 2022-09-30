Jordan (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chargers.
Following a second consecutive week in which he was unable to practice due to an ankle injury, Jordan will miss another game. Fellow tight end Pharaoh Brown (hip/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday, but he seems likely to play after following an FP/FP/LP practice regimen. Aside from Brown, O.J. Howard is the other TE on the Texans' active roster.
