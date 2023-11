Jordan (foot) isn't practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jordan sat out the Texans' Week 8 loss to Carolina while dealing with plantar fasciitis, and the tight end has yet to shake off the injury as Houston begins preparations for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. If Jordan misses another game, Eric Saubert -- whom Houston signed off Dallas' practice squad Tuesday -- will likely serve as the No. 2 tight end behind starter Dalton Schultz.