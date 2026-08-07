Texans' Brevin Jordan: Nursing minor injury

Jordan was held out of Friday's training camp practice due to a minor, undisclosed injury, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The nature of Jordan's injury hasn't been announced by the Texans, but it could be related to the torn patellar tendon injury that he sustained during training camp in August of 2025. The decision to keep him out of Friday's practice was a precautionary measure and should not impact his availability ahead of the Texans' preseason opener against the Chargers this Thursday.