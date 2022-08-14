Jordan caught his only target for seven yards in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over the Saints.

Jordan was one of two listed starters at tight end alongside Pharaoh Brown, but the latter was not targeted while Jordan hauled in his only look from backup quarterback Jeff Driskel early in the second quarter. However, Jordan was later flagged for a costly offensive pass interference penalty just two plays prior to Ka'imi Fairbairn's missed 59-yard field goal attempt heading into the half. Looking ahead, Jordan should have more of an opportunity to build rapport with starting quarterback Davis Mills during the Texans' second preseason contest against the Rams after the signal caller played just two brief series Saturday.