Jordan secured both targets for seven yards in the Texans' 24-20 preseason win over the Rams on Friday night.

The 2021 fifth-round pick doubled up his catch total and matched his yardage tally from Saturday's preseason opener against the Saints. Jordan displayed some solid upside as a rookie on an inconsistent offense with a 20-178-3 line through nine games, and he's slated to open the 2022 season as the top tight end.