Texans' Brevin Jordan: Placed on season-ending IR
By RotoWire Staff
The Texans (knee) announced Tuesday that Jordan (knee) will be placed on IR, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jordan, who had worked his way back from an ACL tear suffered Week 2 of 2024 before being carted off the field Monday, appears to have suffered a second consecutive season-ending knee injury. It's a brutal development for the 2021 fifth-round pick, who had appeared positioned to make an impact in Houston's tight end corps behind Dalton Schultz this season. Instead, Jordan now faces another arduous recovery process looking ahead to the 2026 campaign, while Cade Stover and Irv Smith become positioned for expanded reserve roles behind Schultz.
