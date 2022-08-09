Jordan can help the Texans fill the void at slot receiver, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans have a big-framed tight end in Pharaoh Brown, who can handle the in-line blocking assignments, so they don't necessarily need Jordan to become that. Houston head coach Lovie Smith said he can block "a little bit" -- the tight end acknowledged he has a "long way to go" as a blocker -- but the coach sees Jordan's potential in multi-tight end and fullback packages. One potential spot for the athletic Jordan is in the slot where the Texans had planned on John Metchie (illness) being the starter before his unfortunate cancer diagnosis. Whatever the coaches decide, there will be a role for Jordan, who became a go-to-target on third down and red zone situations in 2021, when he had 20 catches, 178 yards and three touchdowns over nine games.