Jordan (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Reference reports.
Jordan missed practice entirely Thursday but sandwiched that absence between a pair of limited sessions. If Jordan sits out, O.J. Howard could see more opportunities to run routes from the tight end position while blocking specialist Pharaoh Brown should continue to lead all Houston tight ends in snaps.
