Jordan (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 2 clash against the Broncos.
The second-year tight end will therefore be available after getting a pair of limited practices in this past week. Despite a quiet Week 1 in which he saw fellow tight end O.J. Howard steal the spotlight with two touchdown receptions, Jordan's presence is valuable for what shapes up as an all-hands-on-deck game for the Texans offense against a Broncos team out for redemption following a Week 1 upset at the hands of the Seahawks.
