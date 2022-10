Jordan (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

With Jordan out again, look for O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins (a likely practice squad elevation) to lead the Texans' tight end corps against Jacksonville. That's an arrangement that led to Howard catching two of his five targets for 27 yards and Akins catching both of his targets for 33 yards in last weekend's 34-24 loss to the Chargers.