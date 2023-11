Jordan was not targeted over 15 offensive snaps in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Cardinals in Week 11.

Jordan returned to action after missing three games due to a foot injury. He was one of two active tight ends, but Dalton Schultz is the only Houston tight end that matters. Schultz, who scored his fifth touchdown Sunday, is third on the team in targets with 59 and has nearly seven times more targets than the rest of the position group combined.