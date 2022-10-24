Jordan failed to catch any of four targets and played 30 snaps (46 percent) in Sunday's 38-20 loss to Las Vegas in Week 7.

Jordan returned from an ankle injury to lead the tight ends in snaps, but he and quarterback Davis Mills did not mesh well. Instead, it was Jordan Akins, back from exile, that was the biggest threat. He led the position group with three catches (four targets) for 68 yards. Long term, Jordan is considered the primary receiving threat, so it may just be a matter of getting over this injury.