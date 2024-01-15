Jordan caught his lone target for a 76-yard touchdown in Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff win over the Browns.

Jordan turned a harmless pass in the flat into the game's longest play and what turned out to be the game-winning score. He's played second fiddle to Daulton Schulz all season, but Jordan is considered the better athlete, capable of breaking away from pursuit as he did on the TD. He played 50 percent of the snaps and provided a threat behind a wideout corps that dealt with injuries. Noah Brown (five snaps) was removed from the game with shoulder injury, while Robert Woods (15 snaps) returned from a hip injury.