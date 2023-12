Jordan is expected to draw another start at tight end Sunday against the Jets, as Dalton Schultz (hamstring) will miss a second consecutive game.

Jordan produced a season-high 64 receiving yards in last week's win over the Broncos, and with Schultz ruled out again, Jordan will have a nice opportunity to build on that performance against a Jets defense that's been vulnerable to tight ends this season. New York's tied with New Orleans for the most touchdowns allowed to the position at seven.