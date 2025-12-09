Jordan (knee) and the Texans agreed on a one-year contract extension Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jordan has been sidelined for the entirety of the regular season after suffering a significant knee injury at practice in August, but he will now stick around Houston for another year. The tight end caught 17 passes for a career-high 219 yards while scoring two touchdowns in his last healthy campaign in 2023, and he'll look to get back on track in 2026.