Jordan (ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Jordan hasn't practiced since tweaking his ankle in the Texans' 16-9 loss to the Broncos in Week 2 and looks to be trending toward a third consecutive absence Sunday in Jacksonville. Before the Texans formally decide on his status for the weekend, they'll wait and see if Jordan can fit in any on-field work Friday. With Pharaoh Brown having since been released and Jordan looking unlikely to be available Week 5, O.J. Howard and Jordan Akins look set to split reps at tight end against the Jaguars.