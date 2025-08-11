Jordan (knee) was carted off the practice field Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jordan appears to have potentially suffered a significant injury at practice Monday, though the Texans haven't yet provided an official update on his health. The tight end entered training camp as a full participant after having suffered a season-ending ACL tear Week 2 of the 2024 campaign, and he's been competing with Cade Stover and Irv Smith for reserve duties behind incumbent starting tight end Dalton Schultz.