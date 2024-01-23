Jordan failed to catch his lone target in Houston's 34-10 playoff loss to Baltimore last Saturday. He finished his third NFL season with 17 receptions on 21 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

A gifted athlete at tight end, Jordan never excelled at the blocking aspects the position often requires, which put a cap on his playing time over his three seasons in Houston. He opened the year third on the depth chart, before he was elevated when Teagan Quitoriano suffered a season-ending groin injury in October. Jordan can make plays, as evidenced by his 76-yard touchdown catch-and-run during the playoff win over Cleveland, but it's unclear if there will be any change in his usage in 2024, the final year of his rookie contract. This season's starting tight end, Dalton Schultz, becomes an unrestricted free agent, but the Texans likely want him back after a year in which he developed chemistry with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.