Jordan caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 20-20 tie with Indianapolis in Week 1.

A Houston tight end accounted for two touchdown catches in the game, and it wasn't Jordan. Newcomer O.J. Howard showed chemistry with quarterback David Mills, hauling in touchdown strikes of 22 and 16 yards. Jordan developed into a threat over the second half of last season and was touted as a red-zone target entering 2022, but the presence of Howard could influence that plan.