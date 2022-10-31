Jordan caught two of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

No Texan other than Brandon Cooks did much through the air in this one, and while Jordan led the tight end group in targets, O.J. Howard (2-24 on three targets) and Jordan Akins (1-5 on two targets) were nearly as involved. Even rookie fullback Troy Hairston (2-7 on two targets), who came into the game with only one career catch, got in on the action. Jordan remains atop the depth chart, but the three-way split puts a firm ceiling on the fantasy value of all Houston's tight ends, even in favorable matchups.