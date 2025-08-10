Jordan caught both targets for 11 yards in Saturday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Vikings.

This was Jordan's first game action since tearing an ACL in Week 2 last season. Presumptive starter Dalton Schultz was held out while Jordan, Cade Stover (two targets, nine yards) and Luke Lachey (three targets, two yards) received playing time and were targeted in the preseason opener. New offensive coordinator Nick Caley has experience as a tight ends coach with the both the Patriots and Rams, which suggests there could be room for more than just Schultz as a fantasy target at the position.