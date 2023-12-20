Jordan (illness) did not practice Wednesday.
Jordan started Week 16 prep sidelined, but he still has multiple days to recover before the Texans take the field Sunday against the Browns. Assuming he recovers in time, he should remain the team's No. 2 option at tight end behind Dalton Schultz, although if he were unable to suit up, Eric Saubert may see extra opportunities.
