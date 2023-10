Jordan played two offensive snaps and was not targeted in Sunday's 21-19 loss to Atlanta.

Sunday was the third time in five games without a target for Jordan, who's played just 41 snaps (14.8 percent share) through five weeks. He's a holdover from two regimes ago and has not been an important piece under now-head coach DeMeco Ryans. Jordan's touchdown catch Week 3 was an outlier or a fluke.