Jordan (knee) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Colts.

Jordan will finish out the remainder of Sunday's game off the field, effectively ending his 2022 campaign. With the nature and severity of this knee issue still unclear, it will be worth monitoring his injury status heading into this upcoming offseason since Houston is not in contention for a playoff spot. In the short term, Jordan Akins and Teagan Quitoriano will serve as Houston's only available tight ends for the remainder of this Week 18 contest.