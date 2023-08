Jordan' (hamstring) isn't slated to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With Jordan still dealing with a hamstring issue, his next chance to see game action will occur Aug. 19 against the Dolphins. Once he's back in action Jordan will look to carve out a role in a Houston tight end corps that also includes Dalton Schultz and Teagan Quitoriano (quadriceps) .