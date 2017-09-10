Texans' Brian Cushing: Being evaluated for concussion
Cushing is being evaluated for a possible concussion.
Cushing will have to pass through the league's concussion protocol before he can find himself back on the field. In the meantime, Dylan Cole is likely to slide into Cushing's spot at inside linebacker.
