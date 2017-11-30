Texans' Brian Cushing: Not in line to play Sunday vs. Titans
The Texans were granted a one-week roster exemption Wednesday to evaluate Cushing's condition following his completion of a 10-game suspension, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cushing hasn't been added to the 53-man roster and isn't expected to play Sunday against the Titans. "We talked for a while," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said, regarding whether or not to reinstate Cushing this week. "We're going to really condition this week to look at where he's at in that respect. He's been working out obviously, but football conditioning, see where he's at. It's great to have him back in the building and he's happy to be back and kind of take it from there."
Cushing was unable to practice with the team while he served his suspension for being a repeat offender of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, so he'll take the next several days to get back up to full speed following the lengthy layoff. The Texans have lost multiple key players due to injury this season, but middle linebacker counts as one of the team's areas of strength. With that in mind, Cushing isn't certain to displace Benardrick McKinney or Zach Cunningham of their respective starting roles once he rejoins the roster.
