Texans' Brian Cushing: Reports to team facility
Cushing (suspension) reported to team facilities Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cushing is eligible to return from a 10-game suspension next Tuesday. It isn't clear if he'll instantly assume his usual starting role off the bat.
More News
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Suspended 10 games for PED violation•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Ruled out against Cincy•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Won't return•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Starting in preseason opener•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.