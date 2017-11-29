Texans' Brian Cushing: Returns from suspension
Cushing returned from his suspension Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cushing returned to the Texans' facilities this week after he was suspended for 10 games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Head coach Bill O'Brien noted that the Texans are in no rush to get the linebacker back on the field, as he may not be up to speed given his extended absence. Look for more updates on Cushing's status to come over the next handful of weeks.
