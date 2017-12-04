Texans' Brian Cushing: Roster exemption lifted, will play Sunday

Cushing (suspension) received a repeal of his roster exemption Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the roster exemption no more, Cushing is set to play this Sunday's game against San Francisco. The timing could not be better with the news of Brennan Scarlett (foot) landing on injured reserve. Cushing will likely resume his starting spot when the team takes the field Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories