Texans' Brian Cushing: Roster exemption lifted, will play Sunday
Cushing (suspension) received a repeal of his roster exemption Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With the roster exemption no more, Cushing is set to play this Sunday's game against San Francisco. The timing could not be better with the news of Brennan Scarlett (foot) landing on injured reserve. Cushing will likely resume his starting spot when the team takes the field Sunday.
More News
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Not in line to play Sunday vs. Titans•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Returns from suspension•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Reports to team facility•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Suspended 10 games for PED violation•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Ruled out against Cincy•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...