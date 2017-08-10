Texans' Brian Cushing: Starting in preseason opener
Cushing (shoulder) started in Wednesday's preseason opener against the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cushing underwent offseason shoulder surgery and was limited in practice throughout the month of June. Since the Texans likely wouldn't have allowed him to play in the preseason unless he was fully recovered, he appears to be healthy at present time.
